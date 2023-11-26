Future Of Fintech Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $811.50 Million (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Future Of Fintech has a market cap of $811.50 million and approximately $1.30 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Future Of Fintech has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Future Of Fintech Token Profile

Future Of Fintech’s launch date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.

[Telegram](https://t.me/fof%5Fofficial)[Medium](https://medium.com/@FOF%5FOfficial)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485165/fof-white-paper-final%5Fver1.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

