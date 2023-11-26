Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.54 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.54 billion and $12,119.72 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,380,415,865 coins and its circulating supply is 35,298,267,437 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,380,415,864.982 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.39139513 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $17,689.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

