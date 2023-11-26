Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,413 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.9% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $185.52. 2,445,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,939. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $161.91 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $179.96.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.