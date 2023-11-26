The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,299 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $81,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 146,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 85,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,522.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 943,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after buying an additional 884,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.78 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.