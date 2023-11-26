Aufman Associates Inc Sells 844 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aufman Associates Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $70.56. 3,534,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

