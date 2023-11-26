Summit Financial LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.12. 998,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

