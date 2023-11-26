ASD (ASD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.65 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $34.24 million and $1.65 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,249.36 or 1.00059967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004024 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05205807 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,636,240.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

