Toncoin Price Hits $2.36 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.07 billion and approximately $28.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00006348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,249.36 or 1.00059967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.364452 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $32,962,117.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

