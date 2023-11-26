Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0735 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $71.94 million and $2.93 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,249.36 or 1.00059967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07423553 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,093,511.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.