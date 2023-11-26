The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,604 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $99,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

