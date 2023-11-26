Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 4.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,597. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $273.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

