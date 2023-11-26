42-coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $253.11 (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for about $41,583.76 or 1.11445937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $253.11 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00187283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016141 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 180.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002653 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.