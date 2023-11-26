Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.14 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00012286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $45.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00055222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004888 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 135.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,080,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,699,180 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

