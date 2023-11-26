Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 325 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 0.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,742. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

