Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,449 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

