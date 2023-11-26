United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 892.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average of $165.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

