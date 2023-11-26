Oxen Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,073.84 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $23,073.84 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,312.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00187283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.00605610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00454831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00124327 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,655,343 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

