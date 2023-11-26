Contrasting GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) & Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Diodes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GSI Technology and Diodes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Diodes 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

Diodes has a consensus price target of $77.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Diodes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than GSI Technology.

This table compares GSI Technology and Diodes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $29.69 million 1.95 -$15.98 million ($0.73) -3.15 Diodes $2.00 billion 1.58 $331.28 million $6.36 10.80

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -77.58% -35.86% -30.71% Diodes 16.02% 16.56% 12.05%

Summary

Diodes beats GSI Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products, such as power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices comprising operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translators, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metaloxidesemiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete products, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and frequency control products provides frequency references comprising crystals and crystal oscillators. It servs the industrial, automotive, computing, communications, and consumer markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

