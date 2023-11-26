Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,759 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after buying an additional 1,237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.27. 4,125,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,923,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

