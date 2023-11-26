Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Cut by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,704 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $43.96. 13,037,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,688,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a PE ratio of -109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

