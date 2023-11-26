Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 5,534 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $591.36. 645,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $566.72 and its 200-day moving average is $545.84. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $599.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.