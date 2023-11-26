Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 309 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.37. 1,751,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,385. The stock has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.79.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

