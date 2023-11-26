Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.90. 3,861,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280,597. The company has a market cap of $273.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

