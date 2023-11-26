Vantage Consulting Group Inc Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. 2,523,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

