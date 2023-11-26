Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,413 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.9% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $263,837,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,939. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $161.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

