Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 141 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

