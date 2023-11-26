Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,013,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,396,000 after acquiring an additional 184,684 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,387,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $457.44. 1,306,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

