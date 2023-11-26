Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $497,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.19. 442,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 207.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.47. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.53.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

