State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Lowered by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,819,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 3.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 2.45% of State Street worth $572,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 797,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.