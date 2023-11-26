Starboard Value LP Has $424.23 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Starboard Value LP decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 522,907 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 9.2% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 0.21% of Salesforce worth $424,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

CRM traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.38. 1,869,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,045,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,165 shares of company stock worth $144,224,640. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

