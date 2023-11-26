Vertcoin Trading 44.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.34 million and $31,599.01 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,242.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00187085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.83 or 0.00603700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00453298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00050843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00124282 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,155,097 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

