Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $32,967.82 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00145143 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $35,241.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

