Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,711.15

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 65.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $3,711.15 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 88% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00017300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.15 or 1.00062988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004158 USD and is up 53.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,158.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

