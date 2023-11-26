1,556 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $459.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $464.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

