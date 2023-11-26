Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 17,185 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kellanova worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth $12,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 9,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $38,149,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.