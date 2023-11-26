United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after acquiring an additional 317,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.03. 1,644,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,772. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.58.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

