KWB Wealth Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

KWB Wealth cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 9.4% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $57,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.97. 579,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,865. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

