Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,321 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 549,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 525,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 111,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,860,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 169,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,280. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

