Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 1,840 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Trading Up 0.1 %

AES stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Insider Activity

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

