Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Bank of America cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.71 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

