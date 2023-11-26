Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.84. 584,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

