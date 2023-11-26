Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $106.76 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000935 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,843,692 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
