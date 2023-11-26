Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 584,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,557. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

