Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,759 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $833,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,531.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IEF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.27. 4,125,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,923,457. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.