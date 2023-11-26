Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $418.37. 1,351,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,575. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

