Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $84.05 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $84.05 million and approximately $288,141.27 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003154 BTC on exchanges.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,563,809 coins and its circulating supply is 71,564,667 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

