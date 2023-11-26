Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $425.73 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $425.73 million and approximately $52.24 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00054959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00025326 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004821 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 143.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 813,927,297 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

