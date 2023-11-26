Komodo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.76 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078451 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00027363 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

