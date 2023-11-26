AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is Starboard Value LP’s 7th Largest Position

Starboard Value LP lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,605,000 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for approximately 6.9% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $320,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 227.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,268,000 after acquiring an additional 112,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 283,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,118. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.64%.

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

