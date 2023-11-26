Aufman Associates Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aufman Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 17.7% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,291. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

